Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 301,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,702 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $47,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
RSP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.58. 1,633,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,567,113. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Abbott Laboratories Outlook is Healthy: Buy the Dip
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- ASML Fires Warning Shot For Tech Investors
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.