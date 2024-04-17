Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 301,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,702 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $47,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.58. 1,633,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,567,113. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.