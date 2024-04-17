SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sfmg LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $65,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.02. 2,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,321. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.70. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $145.77. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.85.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

