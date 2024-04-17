Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $299.92. The stock had a trading volume of 63,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,850. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $329.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.64.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

