Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 28,885,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,467,946. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.79. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

