Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 69 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.25. The company had a trading volume of 355,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,633. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IEX

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.