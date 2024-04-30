Maverick Protocol (MAV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.88 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol launched on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.39581216 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $6,222,562.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

