CNH Industrial (CNHI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. CNH Industrial has set its FY24 guidance at $1.50-1.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CNH Industrial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Stock Down 1.8 %

CNHI stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.65. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNH Industrial

About CNH Industrial

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.