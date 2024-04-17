Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.349 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

ENI Stock Down 1.3 %

E stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.01. ENI has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $34.30.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.16). ENI had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $26.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ENI will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

E has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Our Latest Report on E

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter worth $1,469,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 37,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

(Get Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.