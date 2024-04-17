Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 887,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.63. 187,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.57. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $16.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBDC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBDC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,661,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,268,000 after purchasing an additional 116,366 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $5,509,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.