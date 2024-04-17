Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 134 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. ASML accounts for 0.2% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in ASML by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in ASML by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,398,000 after buying an additional 19,070 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in ASML by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $78.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $898.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,130. The company has a market capitalization of $354.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $960.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $790.29. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. HSBC initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

