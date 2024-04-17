Short Interest in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Rises By 9.3%

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 472,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 432,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 240,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Werewolf Therapeutics Trading Up 5.7 %

HOWL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. 328,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,732. Werewolf Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $8.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.10. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

