Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $44,000 Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.55.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,715 shares of company stock worth $5,865,882. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.16. The company had a trading volume of 493,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,798. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.49 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.02.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zscaler
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Abbott Laboratories Outlook is Healthy: Buy the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.