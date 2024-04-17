iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Decreased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,093 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Slow Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $25,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after buying an additional 315,999 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,373,000 after purchasing an additional 585,104 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,978. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.51 and a 200 day moving average of $106.27.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

