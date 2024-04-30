Internet Computer Price Tops $12.79 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $12.79 or 0.00021250 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.93 billion and $161.49 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00053802 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012992 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 518,131,744 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,261,562 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.