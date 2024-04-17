Slow Capital Inc. Sells 6,915 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for 1.2% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Slow Capital Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXN stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $71.53. 105,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,283. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.32. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $51.78 and a 52 week high of $76.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.94.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

