Latitude Advisors LLC Has $414,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,923,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,051,313. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.65.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.