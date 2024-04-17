MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 600.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. MongoDB makes up approximately 0.6% of AM Squared Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,231 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $147,735,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,964,000 after acquiring an additional 248,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,736,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.20, for a total transaction of $404,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 527,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,375,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.20, for a total transaction of $404,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 527,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,375,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,154,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,496,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,802 shares of company stock valued at $36,356,911. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.74.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDB traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $347.13. The company had a trading volume of 469,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,735. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.78. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.52 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

