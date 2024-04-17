Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $0.95. Oatly Group shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 95,459 shares traded.

OTLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $204.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.80 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 53.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

