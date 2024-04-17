Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $430,000 Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.42. The stock had a trading volume of 334,334 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.2461 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

