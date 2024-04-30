JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Acquired by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up about 5.0% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Auxano Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $14,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 58,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 57,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JMST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.69. 248,457 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.66.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

