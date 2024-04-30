LogiTron (LTR) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

LogiTron (LTR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. One LogiTron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. LogiTron has a total market cap of $601.92 million and approximately $17.05 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LogiTron has traded 51.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 313.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LogiTron Profile

LogiTron’s genesis date was March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LogiTron is logitron.io. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.

[Telegram](https://t.me/logitron%5Fio)[Discord](https://discord.gg/tdJuTHeqrd)[Github](https://github.com/LogitronCorp)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484765/logitron%5Fwhitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LogiTron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogiTron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LogiTron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LogiTron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

