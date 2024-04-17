Quantum Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the quarter. Intra-Cellular Therapies makes up approximately 0.7% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITCI traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.20. 886,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,442. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $84.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.95 and a 200 day moving average of $63.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.42.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $4,427,509.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,469,643.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $4,427,509.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,469,643.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $667,581.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,404 shares of company stock worth $15,792,460. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

