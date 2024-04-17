Quantum Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after purchasing an additional 152,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

FPE stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $17.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,374. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

