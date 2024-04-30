GPM Growth Investors Inc. Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,680 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 2.7% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in McDonald’s by 25.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,627 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 5,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $764,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,006,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,105. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.31 and its 200 day moving average is $282.15. The firm has a market cap of $197.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.67.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

