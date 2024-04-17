Quantum Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,811 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,984 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.1 %

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 56,392,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,440,924. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

