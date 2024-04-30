Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CWGL stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86. Crimson Wine Group has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $124.21 million, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 4.31%.

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise custom winemaking, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

