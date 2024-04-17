Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $5.59 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after buying an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.7 %

PNC stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.62. The stock had a trading volume of 978,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,225. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

