XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.12

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 6521375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in XPeng by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in XPeng by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

