The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 275,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 163,579 shares.The stock last traded at $18.48 and had previously closed at $19.40.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%.
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
