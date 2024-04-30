Cormark Comments on Galiano Gold Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Galiano Gold stock opened at C$2.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$570.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.96. Galiano Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.68 and a 12 month high of C$2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright bought 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,210.00. In other news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright acquired 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,210.00. Also, Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$79,096.50. Insiders have acquired 81,985 shares of company stock worth $101,652 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

