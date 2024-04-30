Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Decreased by Analyst

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Qiagen in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on QGEN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of QGEN opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.69. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

