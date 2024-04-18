AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF) Short Interest Down 5.3% in March

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,100 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the March 15th total of 325,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
AB Industrivärden (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IDDTF opened at C$31.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.62. AB Industrivärden has a 52 week low of C$31.87 and a 52 week high of C$31.87.
About AB Industrivärden (publ)
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AB Industrivärden (publ)
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for AB Industrivärden (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Industrivärden (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.