Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Short Interest Down 5.1% in March

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the March 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 555,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,305,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 580.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 104,431 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at $1,060,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ATGE opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.53. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $62.99.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $393.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

