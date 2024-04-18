Analysts Set Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Price Target at $71.22

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertiv from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $81.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $88.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

