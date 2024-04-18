Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.
Gilat Satellite Networks Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of GILT stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $298.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.59. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 8.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks
Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.
