Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,500 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,835.0 days.

Azelis Group Stock Up 16.0 %

OTCMKTS:AZLGF opened at C$25.00 on Thursday. Azelis Group has a 1 year low of C$19.91 and a 1 year high of C$25.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.74.

Get Azelis Group alerts:

Azelis Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, home care. industrial cleaning, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food and nutrition, animal nutrition, agricultural, and environmental solutions; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, advanced materials and additives, lubricants, metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Azelis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azelis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.