Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Atos Stock Up 4.7 %
OTCMKTS AEXAY opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Atos has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.
About Atos
