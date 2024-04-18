Barclays Cuts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $19.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.43.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,385 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,570,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,963,000 after purchasing an additional 586,623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,859,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,765,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

