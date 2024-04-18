Brokerages Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) PT at $16.00

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of PTVE opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50.
Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Pactiv Evergreen’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is -31.75%.
About Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.
Read More
