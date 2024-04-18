Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives $19.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 144.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $420.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $14.34.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.84. The business had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 52.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

