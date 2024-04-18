Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas restated their neutral rating on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $94.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered Brunswick from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.69.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BC

Brunswick Stock Down 2.5 %

BC opened at $82.78 on Monday. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.49.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total transaction of $211,353.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,016.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 224.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after buying an additional 485,588 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 32,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.