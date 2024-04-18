Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Lowered to $87.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $58.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,775,000 after buying an additional 519,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after buying an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,710,000 after purchasing an additional 232,652 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

