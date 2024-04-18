Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $650.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $621.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MLM. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a reduce rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $588.69.

NYSE:MLM opened at $592.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $583.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.61. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $343.79 and a 12-month high of $626.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. FMR LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,116 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,705,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4,244.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 277,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,289,000 after acquiring an additional 270,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,421,000 after acquiring an additional 181,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

