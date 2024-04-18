Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.27 on Friday. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The company has a market cap of $495.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $275.18 million during the quarter.
Consolidated Communications Company Profile
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
