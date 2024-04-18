Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.27 on Friday. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The company has a market cap of $495.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $275.18 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $6,871,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 188.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 566,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 369,763 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

