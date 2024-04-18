StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Health in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

