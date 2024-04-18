Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) and Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Head to Head Comparison

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) and Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Enova International shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Enova International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Edenred alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edenred and Enova International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edenred $2.50 billion 4.69 $288.95 million N/A N/A Enova International $2.12 billion 0.77 $175.12 million $5.48 10.76

Volatility & Risk

Edenred has higher revenue and earnings than Enova International.

Edenred has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enova International has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Edenred and Enova International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edenred 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enova International 0 2 2 0 2.50

Enova International has a consensus price target of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.80%. Given Enova International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enova International is more favorable than Edenred.

Profitability

This table compares Edenred and Enova International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edenred N/A N/A N/A Enova International 8.27% 15.84% 4.79%

Summary

Enova International beats Edenred on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edenred

(Get Free Report)

Edenred SE provides digital platform for services and payments for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, a solution that allows employees to take time out for lunch at a partner merchant; Ticket Alimentación that allows users to pay for groceries in neighborhood stores and supermarkets; Ticket Regalo, a gift voucher; Ticket CESU, a human services solution; Ticket Plus Card, a solution that enables the purchase of staples, such as food and fuel; Ticket Welfare, which employees can use to pay for a range of services, such as access to sports facilities and solutions for their children's educational needs; Ticket Guardería for companies without on-site daycare facilities; Childcare Vouchers; Ticket EcoCheque, a solutions that encourages purchase of environmentally friendly products; Ticket Kadeos Culture and Ticket Cultura that are solutions for cultural goods and services. The company also offers mobility solutions comprising Ticket Log for light vehicle fleet management; Ticket Fleet Pro and Ticket Cargo for truck fleet management; Ticket Car for employees to pay for fuel and other business travel expenses; UTA Edenred for paying tolls, optimize routes, pay for roadside assistance and truck servicing, and for VAT reimbursement; fuel cards; and refund services for VAT and excise duties. In addition, it provides complementary solutions comprising corporate payment, invoice processing automation, and salary card solutions. Edenred SE was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

About Enova International

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan. It offers money transfer services. It markets its financing products under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, OnDeck, Headway Capital, Simplic, and Pangea names. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.