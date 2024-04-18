Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Director Sells $25,387.30 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $25,387.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,728.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $712.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on ELVN

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.