Triumph Financial, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Triumph Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will earn $2.64 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.81 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

NASDAQ TFIN opened at $74.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial has a 12 month low of $46.67 and a 12 month high of $82.22.

In related news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $928,552.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,511.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Triumph Financial by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

