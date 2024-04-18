Financial Analysis: CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) & Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP)

Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Free Report) and CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cyber Apps World and CISO Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Cyber Apps World alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyber Apps World 0 0 0 0 N/A CISO Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

40.1% of CISO Global shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Cyber Apps World shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% of CISO Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cyber Apps World and CISO Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyber Apps World N/A N/A N/A ($0.22) -0.68 CISO Global $46.55 million 0.32 -$33.78 million N/A N/A

Cyber Apps World has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CISO Global.

Profitability

This table compares Cyber Apps World and CISO Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyber Apps World N/A 101.34% 56.07% CISO Global -137.23% -173.55% -103.53%

Volatility and Risk

Cyber Apps World has a beta of -0.77, meaning that its share price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CISO Global has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CISO Global beats Cyber Apps World on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyber Apps World

(Get Free Report)

Cyber Apps World Inc. develops mobile applications that enable users to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers with mobile coupons. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc. in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Lugano, Switzerland.

About CISO Global

(Get Free Report)

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. Its cybersecurity services include security managed, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, data backup, and cybersecurity training services. The company was formerly known as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation and changed its name to CISO Global Inc. in May 2023. CISO Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyber Apps World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyber Apps World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.