Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ) Director Peter Timothy Hemstead Sells 39,400 Shares of Stock

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) Director Peter Timothy Hemstead sold 39,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 1.16, for a total transaction of 45,546.40.

Fireweed Metals Stock Performance

Shares of FWZ stock opened at 1.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.98. Fireweed Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of 0.77 and a 52-week high of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 1.12.

Fireweed Metals Company Profile

Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.

