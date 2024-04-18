Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ) Director Peter Timothy Hemstead Sells 39,400 Shares of Stock

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) Director Peter Timothy Hemstead sold 39,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 1.16, for a total transaction of 45,546.40.
Fireweed Metals Stock Performance
Shares of FWZ stock opened at 1.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.98. Fireweed Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of 0.77 and a 52-week high of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 1.12.
Fireweed Metals Company Profile
